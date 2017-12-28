

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had halted the two-day slide in which it had retreated almost 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,275-point plateau, although it may find support on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to higher amid a lack of catalysts, although a fall in crude oil prices may limit the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials and insurance companies were tempered by support from the resource stocks.



For the day, the index gave away 30.34 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 3,275.78 after trading between 3,270.35 and 3,307.08. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 13.22 points or 0.70 percent to end at 1,878.80.



Among the actives, China Life tumbled 2.73 percent, while Ping An Insurance plummeted 4.86 percent, Bank of China shed 0.76 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.49 percent, Agricultural Bank of China fell 0.27 percent, Bank of Communications eased 0.16 percent, PetroChina added 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.66 percent, Vanke jumped 0.95 percent, Gemdale slid 0.64 percent, Zijin Mining surged 1.91 percent and Jiangxi Copper eased 0.05 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Wednesday, fluctuated before closing slightly higher.



The Dow ticked up 28.09 points or 0.11 percent to 24,774.30, while the NASDAQ inched up 3.09 points or 0.04 percent to 6,939.34 and the S&P edged up 2.12 points or 0.08 percent to 2,682.62.



The choppy trading came as overall activity was light once again, with many traders away from their desks following Christmas and ahead of the holiday on New Year's Day.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said that pending home sales unexpectedly edged higher in November, but the Conference Board said consumer confidence pulled back more than expected.



WTI oil for February delivery ended down 33 cents or 0.6 percent on Wednesday to $59.64/bbl.



Closer to home, China will provide Q3 figures for its current account balance later today; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was $37.1 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX