Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liberty Tax, Inc. - TAX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liberty Tax, Inc. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TAX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Liberty and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 11, 2017, Liberty disclosed the resignation of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent accounting firm and advised investors that the Company will delay the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2017. On this news, Liberty's share price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on December 11, 2017.

