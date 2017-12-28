Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. - VIVO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. ("Meridian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIVO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Meridian and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 24, 2016, Meridian announced the acquisition of Magellan Biosciences, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. (together "Magellan"). Magellan provides point-of-care lead testing systems for the testing of blood to diagnose lead poisoning in children and adults. On May 17, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a press release "warning Americans that certain lead tests manufactured by Magellan Diagnostics may provide inaccurate results." On this news, Meridian's share price fell $1.30, or 8.81%, to close at $13.45 on May 17, 2017. On July 13, 2017, the FDA announced that it had observed several potential violations of federal law during a recent inspection of Magellan's facility in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

