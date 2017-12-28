

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) disclosed in the annual proxy statement that it has increased its Chief Executive Tim Cook and other leaders total compensation in 2017 as the company exceeded its sales and profit goals for the year.



According to the filing, Apple's CEO Tim Cook received total compensation of $12.8 million in 2017, which was 47 percent higher than the prior year. The compensation includes a $3.06 million base salary and a $9.33 million Non-Equity incentive plan compensation and $440 thousand of other compensation.



In 2016, Cook received a $3.00 million base salary and $5.37 million non-Equity incentive plan compensation and $378 thousand of other compensation, after Apple's financial performance declined slightly, and had total compensation of $8.75 million.



The company's Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri received total compensation of $24.14 million in 2017, which was also higher than $22.8 million received last year.



