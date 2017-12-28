Following the previously announced cancellation of all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG ("Syngenta") with a par value of CHF 0.10 each in connection with the completion of the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta by CNAC Saturn (NL) B.V., Syngenta today announced that it intends to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and subsequently deregister and terminate its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Following the cancellation of all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta, CNAC Saturn (NL) B.V. will own 100% of all outstanding registered shares of Syngenta.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any forward-looking statements. These statements are generally identified by words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "should", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results and/or timing discussed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Syngenta disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the period covered by this press release or otherwise.

