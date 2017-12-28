The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 28.12.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 28.12.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA DE000HLB2E16 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA02B/16 BD00 BON EUR N

CA XFRA DE000HSH30S6 HSH NORDBANK MZ C 7 12/18 BD00 BON EUR N

CA MF4A XFRA LU0934080986 STEUBING-GERM.MITT.I A EO FD00 EQU EUR N