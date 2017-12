BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Syngenta said that it intends to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and subsequently deregister and terminate its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.



Following the cancellation of all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta, CNAC Saturn (NL) B.V. will own 100% of all outstanding registered shares of Syngenta.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX