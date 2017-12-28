AS Olainfarm will publish its reports on following dates in 2018:



Olaine, 2017-12-28 07:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- unaudited financial statements for 2017 on 28 February 2018; -- unaudited interim financial statement for 3 months of 2018 on May 31, 2018; -- unaudited interim financial statement for 6 months of 2018 on August 31, 2018; -- unaudited interim financial statement for 9 months of 2018 on November 30, 2018.



Audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of AS Olainfarm for 2017 will be published on April 30, 2018.



Information prepared by: Salvis Lapins JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114 Phone: +371 6 7013 717 Fax: +371 6 7013 777 E-mail: Salvis.Lapins@olainfarm.lv