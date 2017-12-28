The Gunma Aramaki installation is 100km from Tokyo and has now achieved commercial operation via a 20-year PPA with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings.

Chinese vertically integrated solar power company Canadian Solar has this week connected to the Japanese grid a 19.1 MW solar PV installation on the island of Honshu, Japan.

The Gunma Aramaki solar plant lies some 100km northwest of Tokyo and is comprised of 59,544 CS6X MaxPower Canadian Solar panels. The installation ...

