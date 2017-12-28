Hacienda, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2017) - San Lotus Holding Inc. (OTC Pink: SLOT) (the "Company" or "we"), today announced followings:

During the third quarter in 2017, our subsidiary, San Lotus Holding Inc. (BVI) acquired 1440.75Area/㎡Land in Makizonocho, Kirishima-Shi, Kagoshima-Prefecture, Japan. We have started to plan the development on the property above for the purposes of building a tourist hotel. The hotel will be designed with clean architectural lines and warm contemporary furnishings. And, all rooms and suites will be designed and decorated in a warm and cozy style.

As one of our holding structures for future overseas development, San Lotus Holding Inc. (BVI) has proprietary research knowledge on tourist hotel development in Japan. The said proprietary knowledge includes, but is not limited to, architectual design; interior design; local environmental laws and regulations; historical research; tourism statistics report; geographic analysis; real estate investment analysis; and most notably tourism specific research with particular focus on Kagoshima-Prefecture. Of course, key personnel have been retained to maintian the said crucial functions of San Lotus Holding Inc. (BVI).

Specifically, acquisition of the said property in Japan is a part of our plan to develop the local tourism business in Kagoshima-Prefecture, Kyushu Japan. Also, we will continue to make efforts, in both time and resources, to develop and acquire the knowledge on the Japanese economy as a whole.

About San Lotus Holding Inc.

We are a development stage company that plans to market travel products to the retiring baby boomer generation in the Asian markets and to develop the destination real estate. For more information on San Lotus Holding Inc. please go to the following links:

http://www.sanlotusholding.com/

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=san+lotus&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

Contact:

Ray Chiang

rayc1179@gmail.com

