The skies may be gray and the ground dappled with the white stuff right now, but the U.K. can look back on 2017 as its greenest year ever as figures from the National Grid confirm record levels of renewable electricity generation.
The data covers the period of January 1 to December 12 this year and reveals that on 315 days renewables produced more power than coal plants. Broken down by generation source, wind bested coal on 263 days of the year, while solar bettered coal's output on 180 days of the year.
Between the sunniest months from April to August, coal