Analysis of the U.K.'s energy figures for 2017 show that renewables provided more power than coal on 315 days of the year, with solar a dominant player throughout the summer months.

The skies may be gray and the ground dappled with the white stuff right now, but the U.K. can look back on 2017 as its greenest year ever as figures from the National Grid confirm record levels of renewable electricity generation.

The data covers the period of January 1 to December 12 this year and reveals that on 315 days renewables produced more power than coal plants. Broken down by generation source, wind bested coal on 263 days of the year, while solar bettered coal's output on 180 days of the year.

Between the sunniest months from April to August, coal ...

