sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.12.2017 | 08:36
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Stars Allianz 5A Index releases 2017 Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Comprehensive Index Rankings and Potential Index Rankings

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stars Allianz 5A Index- 2017 Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Index was recently launched with the support of the China Youth Care Foundation's My Dream Fund.

Stars Allianz Online Sports & Culture Media Co. Ltd. ("Stars Allianz") compiled the Stars Allianz 5A Index based on the 5A ecosystem, which was created by analyzing and comparing a massive amount of data sourced from a big data database. The database combines the findings of long-term market surveys conducted by professionals specializing in sports, actuarial science, data search and mathematical modeling as well as marketing with the results of data search and sort.

2017 Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Comprehensive Index Rankings and 2017 Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Potential Index Rankings

Stars Allianz is a comprehensive data analysis service provider for the sports industry in China, founded by industry professionals under the guidance of the authorities responsible for the development of the country's sports industry. The company is primarily engaged in product creation and design, investment, project management and business development relating to China's sports entertainment sector. With years of experience in market research, the firm continues to leverage its core high-quality resources as it expands its presence and differentiates itself from peers on the back of its unrivaled advantages.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623039/Stars_Allianz.jpg


© 2017 PR Newswire