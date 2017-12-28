Stockholm, December 28, 2017



INVISIO has received an order concerning deliveries to the US Army's new specialized unit Security Force Assistance Brigades (SFAB). The order is valued SEK 10 million and connects to the previous order of SEK 20 million announced on December 4, 2017, amounting to a total order value of about SEK 30 million. Deliveries will take place during the first half of 2018.



The order includes communications system with control units and headsets for use with a radio. By ensuring a good hearing protection while the wearer can communicate and maintain situational awareness, the INVISIO systems address the Army's modernization initiatives and provides Soldiers with the tactical advantage necessary to achieve mission success.



"We are proud to deliver our advanced communication systems to new units within the US Armed Forces. INVISIO's systems are world leading in its segment and with this order we are strengthening our position further," said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



The Security Force Assistance Brigades are specialized units whose core mission is to conduct advise-and-assist operations with allied and partner nations. Soldiers in SFABs are highly trained and will help brigade combat teams build readiness by freeing them from advisory missions.



