Vilnius, Lietuva, 2017-12-28 08:47 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided on December 22, 2017 to admit the bonds of AB "Baltic Mill" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of AB "Baltic Mill" bonds is January 3, 2018.





Issuer's full name AB "Baltic Mill" ------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name BML ------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000432007 ------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 04.11.2019 ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security, EUR 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 30 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 3 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name BMLB035019FA ------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of AB "Baltic Mill" is M&A Baltics.



AB "Baltic Mill" Company Description, audited annual reports for the financial years 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 (in Lithuanian only) are attached.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658443