AIM and Media Release

28 December 2017

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Despatch of Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet for its 1 for 3 accelerated pro rata renounceable entitlements offer announced on 19December 2017 (Entitlement Offer) will today be sent to eligible retail shareholders. A copy of the Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet was released on 21December 2017.

Only eligible retail shareholders holding shares on the record date of 7.00pm (AEDT) on Thursday, 21 December 2017(1) may participate in the retail component of the Entitlement Offer. A notification to those retail shareholders ineligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer will also be sent today.

[Note 1: Record date for Base Resources' Australian register was 7.00pm (AEDT) on Thursday, 21 December 2017. Record date for Base Resources' UK register was 6.00pm (GMT) on Thursday, 21 December 2017 for Base Resources' UK register.]

A PDF version of this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

