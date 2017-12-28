Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE: Financial calendar

sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Financial calendar

FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

15.02.2018 - Quarterly report - Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

08.05.2018 - Quarterly report - Q1

24.08.2018 - Quarterly report - Q2

09.11.2018 - Quarterly report - Q3

Annual general meeting - 08.05.2018



