

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The greenback hit more than a 4-week low of 1.1947 against the euro and more than a 3-week low of 0.9798 against the franc, from its early highs of 1.1886 and 0.9863, respectively.



Reversing from early highs of 113.34 against the yen and 1.3395 against the pound, the greenback dropped to a 9-day low of 112.66 and a 2-week low of 1.3454, respectively.



The greenback weakened to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.7099 against the kiwi, more than 2-month lows of 1.2606 against the loonie and 0.7808 against the aussie, reversing from its prior highs of 0.7054, 1.2661 and 0.7765, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 111.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the pound, 1.21 against the euro, 0.96 against the franc, 0.72 against the kiwi, 1.25 against the loonie and 0.79 against the aussie, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX