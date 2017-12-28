Helsinki, Finland, 2017-12-28 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingrid Oyj Stock Exchange Release, 28 December 2017 at 11:00 EET



Fingrid Group will publish the following financial releases in 2018.



1.3.2018 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2017 26.4.2018 Management's Review 14.8.2018 Interim Report January-June 2018 25.10.2018 Management's Review



The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 28 March 2018.



For more information: Jan Montell, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 30 395 5213