Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income markets



Products Impacted: Nordic Fixed Income



What you need to know:



STO FN Sustainable Bonds is created with application and functionality similar to the existing market STO FN Bond Market Institutional. The market will only list green, social and sustainable bonds that meet the Nasdaq Green, Social and Sustainable Bond Criteria.



When will the new market segments be introduced?



The new market segment will be active in production from January 10, 2018.



The segment will be available in external test system GCF TST 4 from December 28, 2017.



Market identification in GCF TST 4 Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Bonds FNSE 191 846 Genium INET EXT3



Production identifiers will be communicated in a notice prior to January 10, 2018.



There will be no instruments listed at the launch of the market.



Here you can find the Genium INET notice.



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com