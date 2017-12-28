In 2018, the consolidated financial results of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS will be published on the following dates after the closing of market:



2017 4th quarter and 12 months interim report January 25 2017 audited annual report February 26 2018 1st quarter and 3 months interim report April 12 2018 2nd quarter and 6 months interim report July 12 2018 3rd quarter and 9 months interim report October 11



Raul Puusepp Chairman of the Board Phone: +372 731 5000