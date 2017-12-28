

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade deficit widened in November, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The trade deficit totaled SEK 3 billion in November compared to a SEK 2.1 billion shortfall a year ago. The deficit came in at SEK 1.2 billion in October.



Exports grew 4 percent annually to SEK 118.0 billion and imports rose 5 percent to SEK 121.0 billion.



The trade deficit rose to a seasonally adjusted SEK 0.5 billion in November from SEK 0.4 billion in October.



Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 16.6 billion versus SEK 14.4 billion surplus in October. Meanwhile, the trade deficit with EU nations rose to SEK 19.6 billion from SEK 15.6 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX