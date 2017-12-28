As of January 2, 2018, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will update the fee lists for transactions in equity derivatives.



The following updates will be implemented as of January 2, 2018:



-- Market Making - introduction of a rebate during stressed market conditions -- Market Making - introduction of a quarterly volume discount for AMMs -- Market Making - introduction of additional fees for non-performing Market Makers -- Non-Exchange Transactions - publication of transaction fees -- Norwegian derivatives - removal of revenue sharing



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658453