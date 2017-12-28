London stocks nudged a little higher in early trade on Thursday after hitting fresh records the day before, but volumes and news were light as we head into the new year. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,625.72, just under Wednesday's all-time intra-day high of 7,632.71. The top-flight index ended the previous session at a new high of 7,620.68, with mining companies driving the gains. Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.1% against the euro at 1.1262 and up 0.4% versus the dollar at 1.3450. ...

