US stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors digested the latest data on home sales and consumer confidence, with volumes light as many traders were still away from their desks for the holidays. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 0.11% to 24,774.30, alongside a gain of 0.08% for the S&P 500 to 2,682.62 and a 0.04% advance on the Nasdaq Composite to 6,939.34. From a sector standpoint, the strongest segments of the market were: Aluminum (2.90%), Transportation ...

