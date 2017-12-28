Medicortex Finland Oy today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Phase 2 clinical trial of ProbTBI diagnostic kit for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) detection. Further recruitments will be made in the central hospitals of Turku and Pori in Finland during the next few months.

The trial is conducted at two leading TBI clinical sites in Finland and it is expected to enroll up to 160 study subjects, most of them trauma patients with head injury or with bone fractures, but also healthy control subjects. The three subgroups of the population are selected to produce the best result of the study. The primary outcome measure will be determination of the biomarker levels in the study groups. People can follow the status and progression of the study in the clinical trials database in which the trial is posted under identifier NCT03306563 (www.clinicals.gov

"ProbTBI is a highly innovative and advanced diagnostic kit for rapid detection of TBI, and now it is further developed in this second trial" said Dr. Adrian Harel, CEO of Medicortex.

Dr. Mårten Kvist, Medical Director of Medicortex says: "Medicortex plans to quickly advance its second clinical trial to confirm the promising findings of its previous proof-of-concept study. Such a diagnostic tool is truly awaited and it will considerably improve the possibilities to detect a traumatic brain injury in patients who are suffering from symptoms caused by a hit to the head."

Medicortex Finland Oy is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind diagnostic kit for rapid detection of concussion and mild TBI. The Company has the technology to capture biomarkers from body fluid samples and to develop them into useful diagnostic tools. The patent portfolio grants a secure background to develop its innovative diagnostic kit. More information about TBI and its detection is available on Company's website at www.medicortex.fi. Investors are welcomed to join and support development of the diagnostic kit, information available at www.medicortex.fi/investors.

About Medicortex

Medicortex Finland Oy is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Its current focus is on developing biomarker diagnostics to detect the presence and severity of TBI. Once the company completes this test its next goal will be to develop an innovative drug to halt the progression of brain injury.

