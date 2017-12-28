Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Lievonen

Neste Corporation

Managers' Transactions

28 December 2017 at 12 am (EET)

Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Lievonen

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lievonen, Matti

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Neste Corporation

LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20171228105105_6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-12-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013296

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 133 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 78 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 49 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 58 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 118 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 65 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 224 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 35 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 160 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 342 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(15): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(16): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(17): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(19): Volume: 130 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(20): Volume: 170 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(21): Volume: 161 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(22): Volume: 81 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(23): Volume: 194 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(24): Volume: 74 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(25): Volume: 50 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(26): Volume: 160 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(27): Volume: 125 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(28): Volume: 24 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(29): Volume: 75 Unit price: 53.5 EUR

(30): Volume: 164 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(31): Volume: 288 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(32): Volume: 150 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(33): Volume: 50 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(34): Volume: 30 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(35): Volume: 90 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(36): Volume: 111 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(37): Volume: 100 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(38): Volume: 19 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(39): Volume: 12 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(40): Volume: 123 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(41): Volume: 80 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(42): Volume: 52 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(43): Volume: 283 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(44): Volume: 111 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(45): Volume: 118 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(46): Volume: 111 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(47): Volume: 31 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(48): Volume: 115 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(49): Volume: 206 Unit price: 53.45 EUR

(50): Volume: 92 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(51): Volume: 156 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(52): Volume: 6 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(53): Volume: 38 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(54): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(55): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(56): Volume: 166 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(57): Volume: 170 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(58): Volume: 140 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(59): Volume: 28 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(60): Volume: 192 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(61): Volume: 111 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(62): Volume: 244 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(63): Volume: 38 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(64): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(65): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(66): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(67): Volume: 527 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(68): Volume: 49 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(69): Volume: 30 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(70): Volume: 11 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(71): Volume: 7 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(72): Volume: 387 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(73): Volume: 296 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(74): Volume: 194 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(75): Volume: 158 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

(76): Volume: 210 Unit price: 53.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(76): Volume: 13,000 Volume weighted average price: 53.43085 EUR

For additional information, please contact:

Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251

Neste in brief:





Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com