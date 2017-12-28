

Shore Capital Group Limited



Result of Annual General Meeting



28 December 2017



Shore Capital Group Limited, the independent investment group specialising in capital markets, principal finance and asset management, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today, 28 December 2017 at 10.00 am, all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed.



Enquiries: Shore Capital Group Limited +44 (0)1481 724 222 Lynn Bruce



Grant Thornton UK LLP, Nominated Adviser +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Philip Secrett/ Jamie Barklem/ Carolyn Sansom



Montfort Communications, Public Relations +44 (0)78 1234 5205 Olly Scott



