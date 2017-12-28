Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-28 11:51 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interim information of AB Grigeo will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:



-- February 8, 2018 - Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2017. -- April 3-6, 2018 - Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2017. -- May 8, 2018 - Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2018 -- August 8, 2018 - Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2018. -- November 7, 2018 - Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2018. -- December 19, 2018 - Forecasted result for 2019.



Gintautas Pangonis



President of AB "Grigeo"



(+370-5) 243 58 01