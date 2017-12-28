High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market - Expected to Reach $302 Million by 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global high-resolution melting analysis market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million by 2021 from USD 259.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. In this report, the global market is broadly segmented on the basis of product & service, application, end user, and region.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders; increasing public-private investments, funds, and grants for research on genetic analysis technologies; and advantages of HRM over other genotyping technologies are the major factors driving market growth.

Based on product and service, the global market is divided into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. In 2016, the reagents and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Based on application, the market is segmented into SNP genotyping, mutation discovery, species identification, pathogen identification, epigenetics, and other applications (HLA compatibility typing, zygosity testing, DNA fingerprinting, DNA mapping, association (case/control) studies, allelic prevalence in a population, and identification of candidate predisposition genes). In 2016, the SNP genotyping segment accounted for the largest share of the market. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into research laboratories & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. In 2016, the research laboratories & academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global market.

Based on region, the global high-resolution melting analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report maps each type of high-resolution melting analysis product in these geographic and regional segments. In 2016, North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects in this region are the key growth drivers for the North American market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market, By Product and Service



7 High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market, By Application



8 High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market, By End User



9 High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Azura Genomics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biomérieux SA

Canon Biomedical Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Novacyt Group

Premier Biosoft

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g77zmj/highresolution

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716