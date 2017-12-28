

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's money supply growth eased in November, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Thursday.



M3, the broad measure of money supply, climbed 7.0 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 8.2 percent spike in October.



Similarly, the annual growth in the narrow measure, M1, moderated to 15.0 percent in November from 16.2 percent in the prior month.



Data also revealed that net foreign assets grew at a weaker rate of 1.2 percent yearly to BGN 51.19 billion in November, following a 3.5 percent rise in October.



