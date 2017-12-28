Satellite Payloads Market - Expected to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The satellite payloads market is estimated to be USD 11.84 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period. Increased demand for hosted payloads, satellite miniaturization, and reducing costs of satellites are factors expected to fuel the growth of the satellite payloads market. However, high R&D cost and the scarce intellectual asset may act as restraints for the growth of the satellite payloads market.
Based on orbit type, the LEO (low earth orbit) segment is estimated to lead the satellite payloads market during the forecast period. Satellite payloads designed for LEO are mainly used for earth observation, remote sensing, and mobile & telecommunication services due to lower latency. The GEO (geosynchronous orbit) segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. These satellites are majorly used for telephone networks, TV & radio broadcast, and weather forecast.
Based on payload type, the communication payload segment is estimated to lead the satellite payloads market during the forecast period. This payload type, used for transmitting highly critical data, is used in the telecommunication and broadcasting industries on a larger scale. The imaging payload segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This payload includes cameras and radars, which aid in capturing images and data for remote sensing during earth observation, surveillance, and mapping.
Based on application, the telecommunication segment is estimated to dominate the satellite payloads market during the forecast period. Owing to the increase in research and development activities, communication-related missions are expected to offer enhanced quality communication systems with the help of highly sophisticated miniaturized on-board nano, micro, and mini subsystems. The remote sensing application segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
The North American is estimated to lead the satellite payloads market in 2017. Disruptive technologies in the region's satellite industry help transform the way the companies do their businesses. The North American satellite payloads market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus Group
- Boeing Company
- Cobham PLC Harris Corporation
- Harris Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Intelsat General Corporation
- Jsat International Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Orbital ATK, Inc.
- Pace Exploration Technologies Corp.
- Raytheon Company
- SSL Viasat Inc.
- Space Exploration Technologies Corporation
- Swedish Space Corporation
- Thales Group
- UTC Aerospace Systems
- Viasat, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Satellite Payloads Market, By Orbit Type
8 Satellite Payloads Market, By Payload Type
9 Satellite Payloads Market, By Payload Weight
10 Satellite Payloads Market, By Vehicle Type
11 Satellite Payloads Market, By Frequency Band
12 Satellite Payloads Market, By Application
13 Regional Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
