Viscosupplementation Market (2017-2025): Increasing Incidence of Osteoarthritis

The "Viscosupplementation Market by Product (Single injection, Three injection, Five injection), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA) and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global viscosupplementation market is expected to reach USD 6.52 billion by 2025, based on this new report. The market is expected to observer an exponential growth over the next 9 years due to the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis, wounds, gingivitis, & ulcers and growing base of the geriatric population are some high-impact rendering drivers of the viscosupplements market.

Estimates published by the WHO suggest that the global population of the age group 65 years and above is anticipated to rise from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. An associated consequence of this increase in the geriatric population will be an increase in the incidence of obesity and osteoarthritis. Along with growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, global increase in the target population is expected to significantly propel demand for viscosupplementations throughout the forecast period.



Further Key Findings From The Study Suggest:

Three injection dominated the market in 2016, closely followed by single injection. It can be owing to the prolonged presence and holding a significant share of this market.

Single injection is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing segment owing to the increase in convenience, reduced hospital visits, and reduced adverse effects & associated pain

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. This large share can be accounted for by the presence of a sizeable base of geriatric population, which is more susceptible to disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is a significant factor contributing to the large share of Asia Pacific .

Due to the presence of high unmet medical needs in emerging economies, such Brazil , growing awareness about applications of minimally invasive techniques, and increasing disposable income, the Latin American market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned



Sanofi

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Seikagaku Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew Plc

Ferring B.V.

Lifecore Biomedical, LLC

LG Life Sciences Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Snapshot



Chapter 4 Viscosupplementation Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 5 Viscosupplementation Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Viscosupplementation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product



Chapter 7 Reimbursement Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



