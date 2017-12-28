Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market - Expected to Reach $86.2 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis by Disease Type (HIV infection, Influenza, Malaria, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis andHPV infection), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global top 6 infectious disease therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 86.2 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by increasing number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Human Papillomavirus (HPV), TB, and hepatitis cases globally.

Government and private organizations are investing heavily in the healthcare sector to prevent, diagnose, and treat infectious diseases; rising investments for development of new drugs to treat infectious diseases, and increasing number of initiatives for creating awareness about these conditions are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of patent expirations and entry of generic drugs in the market are expected to increase the demand for infectious disease therapeutics due to their low prices.



In addition, availability of reimbursement for diagnosis & treatment of these infections and free distribution of drugs by manufacturers in regions with high incidence of these diseases are factors further expected to propel the market growth. However, low penetration rate of anti-infective and availability of large number of counterfeit drugs are expected to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.



North American market held the largest share in 2016. Presence of large number of manufacturers, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing healthcare expenditure are major factors responsible for the largest share held by this region. However, Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2025. High prevalence of infectious diseases; improving economic conditions in Asian countries, rising government initiatives to increase the adoption of treatments for infectious diseases, and rising funding activities are factors that can be attributed for the highest growth rate of this region during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The HIV therapeutics segment held the largest revenue share in 2016 due to high number of HIV cases globally.

North America dominated the global market owing to the strong reimbursement framework coupled with high adoption rate of treatments for infectious diseases.

The HPV therapeutics segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market: Disease Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, and By Product



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



