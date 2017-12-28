Energy storage and clean fuel company ITM Power has formed a new Australian subsidiary to develop the market for its rapid response electrolyser technology, which will be headed up by Neil Thompson as managing director. ITM pointed out that Australia is now the world's second-largest liquefied natural gas exporter and is building momentum to develop a similar export market for hydrogen. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), an Australian government agency established to accelerate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...