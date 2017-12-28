AIM-listed specialty pharmaceutical group Alliance Pharma has completed the acquisition of the worldwide rights to the Vamousse lice treatment range from Tyratech. The deal was done through Alliance's wholly-owned subsidiary, Alliance Pharmaceuticals. The company also said on Thursday that it has appointed Amanda Sicvol as Country Manager for its newly-created US affiliate. It said Sicvol has been instrumental in the commercial success of Vamousse to date, having worked for Tyratech for four ...

