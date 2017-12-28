Advanced Oncotherapy expects its proton-beam cancer therapy to be able to begin treating tumours from its Harley Street base by the second half of next year. The AIM-listed company, which earlier this month secured a £37.4m of new financing from Chinese distributor Yantai CIPU and other investors, said it had continued to make "significant advancements" in developing its first 'Light' system and much of the technological development was "de-risked". As such, the board said it was on target to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...