Active-Investors: Wired News - Alexion Announced Marketing Authorization of Soliris in Japan for Treatment of Patients with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

The Company submitted an application to Japan's MHLW to extend the indication for Soliris® as a potential treatment for patients with refractory gMG in March 2017.

Approval is Based on Comprehensive Clinical Data from Phase-3 REGAIN Study

MHLW approval in Japan is based on the new indication of Soliris® on comprehensive clinical data from the Phase-3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter REGAIN study (ECU-MG-301). In the Phase-3 REGAIN study and its ongoing open-label extension study, Soliris® demonstrated treatment benefits for patients with anti-AChR antibody-positive gMG who had previously failed immunosuppressive treatment and continued to suffer from significant unresolved disease symptoms, which can include difficulties seeing, walking, talking, swallowing and breathing. These patients are at an increased risk of disease exacerbations and crises that may require hospitalization and intensive care and may be life-threatening.

FDA and EU Approved Soliris For Treatment of Patients With gMG

On October 23, 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Soliris® as a treatment for adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive. In August 2017, European Commission (EU) also approved Soliris® for the treatment of refractory gMG in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive. Soliris is the first® and only complement-based therapy approved in the EU for this ultra-rare subset of patients.

About Soliris® (eculizumab)

Soliris® is a first-in-class terminal complement inhibitor discovered, developed, and commercialized by Alexion. Soliris® works by inhibiting terminal complement, a part of the immune system that, when activated in an uncontrolled manner, plays a role in serious diseases like paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis.

About Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a debilitating, chronic, long-term neuromuscular disease that leads to varying degrees of skeletal muscle weakness. The most commonly affected muscles are those of the eyes, face, and swallowing. It can result in double vision, drooping eyelids, trouble talking, and trouble walking. Onset can be sudden. Those affected often have a large thymus gland or develop a thymoma. The disease can occur at any age but most commonly begins for women before the age of 40 and men after the age of 60.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 1992, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering life-transforming therapies for patients with devastating and rare diseases. The Company's three highly innovative therapies treat patients with four severe and ultra-rare diseases. Alexion Pharma is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Alexion Pharma's stock marginally climbed 0.49%, ending the trading session at $119.80.

Volume traded for the day: 1.30 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.18%

After yesterday's close, Alexion Pharma's market cap was at $26.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 53.55.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

