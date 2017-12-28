Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Air Products and Chemicals has raised Dividend for 34 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 29, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2017. To capture the dividend pay-out, investors are required to purchase the stock one day prior to the ex-dividend date, that is latest by end of trading session on December 28, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on APD:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=APD

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On November 14, 2017, Air Products and Chemicals' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 12, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 02, 2018.

Air Products' indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.33%, which is higher compared to the average dividend yield of 2.25% for the Basic Materials sector. The Company has raised dividend for thirty-four consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Air Products has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.54 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Air Products is forecasted to report earnings of $7.65 per share for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $3.80 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Air Products and Chemicals' cash and cash items totaled $3.27 billion compared to $1.29 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2017, the Company's net cash provided used in operating activities totaled $2.53 billion compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.26 billion for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Air Products

On December 18, 2017 Air Products announced that it has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Shanxi Jincheng Anthracite Coal Mining Group, China's leading coal mining conglomerate, for the supply of industrial gases to Phase One of Shanxi Jinmei Huayu Coal Chemical Co Ltd.'s (Jinmei Huayu's) coal-to-clean-fuels project in Jincheng City, Shanxi Province.

Air Products and Chemicals has earlier signed a sale of equipment agreement with Jinmei Huayu to supply two air separation units (ASUs) - with a total capacity of over 4,000 tons per day - for this project, which uses coal to produce clean fuels.

Now, Air Products and Chemicals intends to buy back the two ASUs for approximately $100 million and supply industrial gases via pipelines to Jinmei Huayu under a long-term supply agreement, subject to finalization of a buy-back agreement and any government and regulatory approvals. The ASUs are expected to be onstream in mid-2018.

About Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products and Chemicals is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Air Products and Chemicals' stock slightly climbed 0.41%, ending the trading session at $163.67.

Volume traded for the day: 936.36 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 912.10 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.70%; previous three-month period - up 8.16%; past twelve-month period - up 11.05%; and year-to-date - up 13.80%

After yesterday's close, Air Products and Chemicals' market cap was at $35.76 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.32%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number:73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors