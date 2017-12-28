BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/28/17 -- Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: Bombardier to Provide 40 TRAXX Locomotives and Long-Term Fleet Maintenance to TX Logistik

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and European rail transport company TX Logistik have signed at Bombardier's site in Kassel a contract for 40 innovative BOMBARDIER TRAXX MS3 (Multi-System) locomotives. The contract includes a 15 years fleet maintenance agreement with preventive and corrective maintenance that will provide TX Logistik a higher operational fleet reliability and availability. Based on the list price, the contract for the 40 locomotives and the 15 years fleet maintenance is valued at 250 million euro (297 million USD). The contract also includes an option for up to 25 additional locomotives. Deliveries are planned to start in summer 2019.

Michael Fohrer, President Locomotives & Light Rail Vehicles and Chairman of the Management Board, Bombardier Transportation GmbH Germany, emphasized: "The TRAXX MS3 is based on the successful TRAXX platform with more than 1,750 locomotives in operation across Europe - and its cross-border function gives operators the ability to work across nearly all of continental Europe. Together with our launch customer TX Logistik, we are proud to introduce the TRAXX MS3 to the market. The included 15-years service contract with Bombardier Transportation Germany will ensure superior reliability and highest availability of the fleet."

Bombardier's TRAXX locomotive platform consists of the TRAXX AC3 locomotive (alternating current), TRAXX DC3 locomotive (direct current) as well as the TRAXX MS3 locomotive (multi-system, all main currents in Europe). It has many strengths from operator's view: Amongst other things, it can pull one additional waggon per train compared to other locomotives of the same performance class. It's energy costs are low due to reduced energy consumption depending on the operational loads and because of its regenerative braking system. Regarding the TRAXX MS3 locomotive, the latest signalling technology is introduced offering dynamic transitions at country borders or signalling system changes.

