Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Westport's Revenues Grew 12.38%; Net Loss Narrowed

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q3 FY17, Westport posted revenues of $60.76 million compared to $56.09 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 12.38% on a y-o-y basis. Revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $50.60 million.

The Company had operating loss of $20.06 million in the reported quarter compared to an operating loss of $32.33 million in Q3 FY16.

Westport reported net loss of $15.64 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $32.23 million in Q3 FY16. The Company had diluted loss of $0.12 per share in Q3 FY17 compared to diluted loss of $0.30 per share in Q3 FY16. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.12 per share in the reported quarter, which was lower than analysts' expectations of an adjusted loss of $0.14 per share.

Westport Fuel Systems' Segment Details

Westport has three business segments, namely: Automotive, Corporate and Technology Investments, and CWI.

The Automotive segment had revenues of $60.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $53.60 million, reflecting growth of 11.94% on a y-o-y basis due to strong sales in the European aftermarket business and strengthening of Euro compared to the US dollar. This segment's gross margin surged 105.71% to $14.40 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $7.00 million in Q3 FY16 due to higher revenues, low obsolescence charges, and an acquisition-related adjustment.

The Corporate and Technology Investments segment had revenues of $0.80 million in the reported quarter compared to $2.50 million in Q3 FY16, declining steeply by 68.00%. This segment's gross margin was $0.40 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.70 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 76.47% on a y-o-y basis.

Westport's CWI segment had revenues of $75.50 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $67.50 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 11.85% on a y-o-y basis, due to increase in units sold and an increase in parts revenue attributed to the increase in the natural has engine population in service. This segment's gross margin was $27.90 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $22.00 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 26.81% on a y-o-y basis due to higher revenues.

Cash Matters

Westport had cash and cash equivalents of $50.61 million on September 30, 2017, compared to $57.89 million on September 30, 2016. The Company reported cash outflow from operating activities of $13.98 million in Q3 FY17 compared to a cash outflow of $27.40 million in Q3 FY16. In Q3 FY17, Westport received dividends of $5.30 million from CWI's joint venture. In September 2017, the Company repaid $CDN 55.00 million of maturing unsecured debt, which carried an interest rate of 9.00%.

Outlook

For fiscal 2017, Westport is anticipating loss of $0.49 per share. For Q4 FY17, the Company if forecasting loss of $0.13 per share and in Q1 FY18, the Company is projecting loss of $0.09 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Westport Fuel Systems' stock declined 2.15%, ending the trading session at $3.64.

Volume traded for the day: 1.15 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 22.15%; previous three-month period - up 18.18%; past twelve-month period - up 216.52%; and year-to-date - up 222.12%

After yesterday's close, Westport Fuel Systems' market cap was at $475.44 million.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

