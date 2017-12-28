Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Cisco Systems' EPS Advanced 4%

Stock Monitor: Finisar Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) ("Cisco"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CSCO. The Company posted its financial results on November 14, 2017, for the first quarter fiscal 2018. Cisco's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Cisco Systems. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FNSR

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Cisco Systems most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CSCO

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 28, 2017, Cisco's total revenue decreased 2% to $12.14 billion from $12.35 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $12.11 billion.

During Q1 FY18, Cisco's gross profit decreased 5.8% to $7.43 billion from $7.88 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 260 basis points to 61.2% of revenue from 63.8% of revenue in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 150 basis points to 63.7% of revenue from 65.2% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Cisco's operating income decreased 4% to $2.76 billion from $2.88 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 22.7% of revenue from 23.3% of revenue in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 120 basis points to 30.4% of revenue from 31.6% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Cisco's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 0.3% to $2.96 billion from $2.95 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 50 basis points to 24.4% of revenue from 23.9% of revenue in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, Cisco's net income increased 3% to $2.39 billion on a y-o-y basis from $2.32 billion in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS increased 4% to $0.48 from $0.46 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Cisco's adjusted net income decreased 2% to $3.04 billion from $3.10 billion in Q1 FY17. During Q1 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was $0.61, on par with $0.61 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.60.

Cisco Systems' Segment Details

Americas - During Q1 FY18, the Company's Americas segment's revenue decreased 1% to $7.35 billion on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin was 64.2% of revenue.

EMEA - During Q1 FY18, the EMEA segment's revenue decreased 3% to $2.91 billion on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin was 63.2% of revenue.

APJC - During Q1 FY18, the APJC segment's revenue decreased 1% to $1.88 billion on a y-o-y basis.

Balance Sheet

As on October 28, 2017, Cisco's cash and cash equivalents decreased 5.7% to $11.04 billion from $11.71 billion on July 29, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 0.2% to $25.68 billion from $25.73 billion in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables decreased 18.3% to $4.21 billion from $5.15 billion in Q4 FY17. The Company's accounts payable decreased 16.6% to $1.16 billion in Q1 FY18 from $1.39 billion in Q4 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 13% to $3.08 billion from $2.73 billion in the same period last year.

During Q1 FY18, the Company announced the acquisitions of privately held Springpath, Inc. and privately held Perspica, Inc.

Outlook

For Q2 FY18, the Company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 1% to 3% and diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.51 and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.58 to $0.60.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Cisco Systems' stock marginally advanced 0.21%, ending the trading session at $38.56.

Volume traded for the day: 10.52 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.58%; previous three-month period - up 15.17%; past twelve-month period - up 25.68%; and year-to-date - up 27.60%

After yesterday's close, Cisco Systems' market cap was at $190.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.02.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.01%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Networking & Communication Devices industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number:73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors