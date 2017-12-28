Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Best Buy's Revenue Grew 4%; EPS Surged 30%

Stock Monitor: Conn's Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BBY. Best Buy reported its third quarter fiscal 2018 operating results on November 14, 2017. The retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico reported earnings in-line with market expectations and raised its revenue and earnings outlook for fiscal year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Best Buy. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CONN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Best Buy most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BBY

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the third quarter ended October 28, 2017, Best Buy reported revenues of $9.32 billion, up 4% compared to $8.95 billion in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue fell short of analysts' estimates of $9.36 billion.

During Q3 FY18, Best Buy posted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.78, reflecting an increase of 30% from $0.60 in Q3 FY17. The Company's earnings met Wall Street's estimates of $0.78 per share.

Best Buy's Segment Results

During Q3 FY18, the Domestic segment's revenue grew 3.6% on a y-o-y basis to $8.5 billion, driven by comparable sales growth of 4.5%, but partially offset by the loss of revenue from 10 large format and 44 Best Buy Mobile store closures. From a merchandising perspective, Best Buy generated growth across almost all of its categories, with the largest drivers of comparable sales being appliances, computing and smart home.

The domestic segment's online revenue was $1.1 billion, increasing 22.3% on a comparable basis, primarily due to higher conversion rates and higher average order values. As a percentage of total Domestic revenue, the Company's online revenue increased 190 basis points to 12.7% versus 10.8% in the year ago same period.

During Q3 FY18, the domestic segment's gross profit rate came in flat at 24.7% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's improved margin rates across multiple categories were offset by an approximately 25-basis point negative impact from lapping the $25 million in Q3 FY17 periodic profit sharing benefit from Best Buy's service plan portfolio.

For Q3 FY18, the International segment's revenue advanced 10.1% to $829 million on a y-o-y basis, primarily driven by approximately 530 basis points of positive foreign currency impact; and comparable sales growth of 3.8% due to growth in both Canada and Mexico.

During Q3 FY18, the International segment's gross profit rate was 22.2% versus 24.3% in Q3 FY17. The 210-basis point decline was primarily driven by a lower y-o-y gross profit rate in Canada due to lower sales in the higher-margin services category primarily driven by the launch of Canada's total tech support offer, a long-term recurring revenue model.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During Q3 FY18, Best Buy returned a total of $469 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. On a year-to-date basis, the Company has returned a total of $1.45 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

On March 01, 2017, Best Buy announced the intent to spend $3 billion on share repurchases over a two-year period. In Q3 FY18, the Company repurchased 6.4 million shares for a total of $367 million. On a year-to-date basis, Best Buy has repurchased 21.8 million shares for a total of $1.14 billion. The Company's cumulative share repurchases, net of dilution from equity based awards, positively benefitted diluted EPS by approximately $0.04 in Q3 FY18.

Outlook

Best Buy raised its full year revenue growth outlook to 4.0% to 4.8% versus its previous outlook of approximately 4.0%. The Company also raised its non-GAAP operating income growth outlook to 7.0% to 9.5%3 versus its previous outlook of 4.0% to 9.0%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Best Buy's stock was slightly up 0.50%, ending the trading session at $68.36.

Volume traded for the day: 1.97 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 19.89%; previous three-month period - up 20.63%; past twelve-month period - up 52.76%; and year-to-date - up 60.21%

After yesterday's close, Best Buy's market cap was at $19.97 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.32.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Electronics Stores industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number:73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors