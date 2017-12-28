Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Target Reported Better than Expected Results

Stock Monitor: Big Lots Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Target posted revenues of $16.67 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $16.44 billion in Q3 FY16, reflecting growth of 1.37% y-o-y. Revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $16.61 billion.

The Company had gross margin of $4.95 billion in the reported quarter compared to $4.91 billion in Q3 FY16, advancing 1.02% on a y-o-y basis. Target posted selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $3.51 billion in the reported quarter compared to $3.34 billion in Q3 FY16, advancing 5.18% y-o-y. In Q3 FY17, the Company's debit and credit card penetration was flat at 12.90% and 11.40%, respectively.

Target had net earnings of $480.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $608.00 million in Q3 FY16, declining 21.05% on a y-o-y basis. Diluted net earnings were $0.88 per share in the reported quarter compared to $1.06 per share in Q3 FY16, declining by 16.98% on a y-o-y basis, due to higher cost of sales, sales, general, and administrative expenses and higher interest expense. Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share, which surpassed analysts' estimates of $0.86 per share.

Segment Details

Target's Comparable digital channel sales segment grew 24.00% approximately on a y-o-y basis. The segment's profit was $869.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.06 billion in Q3 FY16, declining by 17.78% y-o-y. Target's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin was 5.20% in the reported quarter compared to 6.40% in Q3 FY16, declining due to high digital fulfillment costs and higher promotion costs incurred. In Q3 FY17, out of the total products sold by Target, 95.70% were sold via stores channel and rest 4.30% were sold through digital channel compared to total products sold in Q3 FY16, 96.50% were sold via stores channel and remaining 3.50% were sold through digital channel.

Cash Matters

In Q3 FY17, Target had cash and cash equivalents of $2.27 billion on October 28, 2017, compared to $1.23 billion on October 29, 2016. The cash inflow from operating activities was $4.49 billion for nine months period ending October 28, 2017, compared to $2.88 billion for the same period ending October 29, 2016.

In Q3 FY17, the Company made share repurchases of $171.00 million, inclusive of an accelerated share repurchase agreement that retired 2.80 million shares of common stock at an average price of $57.78. Target paid $339.00 million worth dividends in the reported quarter compared to $345.00 million paid in Q3 FY16. The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, payable December 10, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business November 15, 2017. The Company still holds $4.00 billion worth of shares remaining under its $5.00 billion share buyback program.

Guidance

In Q4 FY17, Target anticipates adjusted EPS in the range of $1.05 to $1.25 per share and adjusted EPS of $1.05 to $1.25. For fiscal 2017, the Company expects GAAP EPS in the band of $4.38 to $4.58 per share and adjusted EPS in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Target's stock fell 1.03%, ending the trading session at $65.14.

Volume traded for the day: 3.51 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.65%; previous three-month period - up 10.65%; and past six-month period - up 25.12%

After yesterday's close, Target's market cap was at $35.47 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.67.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Discount, Variety Stores industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

