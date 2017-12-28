sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

278,86 Euro		-1,118
-0,40 %
WKN: 856332 ISIN: US0673831097 Ticker-Symbol: BR6 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CR BARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CR BARD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
278,79
279,74
15:15
278,93
279,89
15:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY183,50+0,60 %
CR BARD INC278,86-0,40 %