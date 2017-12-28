Active-Investors: Wired News - Hubbell to Acquire Aclara Technologies

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Hubbell Inc. (NYSE: HUBB). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HUBB as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 26, 2017, the Company declared that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aclara Technologies LLC, an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. for approximately $1.1 billion in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition is expected to strengthen and broaden Hubbell Power Systems' competitive position across utility markets. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Hubbell most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HUBB

Aclara, A World-Class Supplier of Smart Infrastructure Solutions

Aclara supplies smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to water, gas, and electric utilities globally. It offers a wide range of solutions such as advanced metering infrastructure, meters and edge devices, software, and installation services. These services help utilities predict and respond to conditions, optimize network performance, leverage their distribution networks effectively and engage with their customers. Moreover, actionable insights help utilities predict, plan and respond to conditions, improve operational efficiency and promote resource conservation to customers.

At present, the Company has over 1,200 people working with more than 800 electric, water, and gas utilities worldwide. And it reported revenues of $500 million and adjusted EBITDA of $90 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.

Strategic Benefits for Hubbell

Strengthen Hubbell's Leadership Position in Competitive Markets - The acquisition brings together complementary strengths of Aclara and Hubbell Power Systems. The addition of Aclara's software and analytics solutions and its robust communications networks to Hubbell Power Systems' performance-critical components will create a differentiated solution for a broad set of utility customers to meet their next gen needs. Moreover, integration of Aclara's strong customer relationships and smart infrastructure solutions into the Hubbell's innovative portfolio will also accelerate its ongoing innovation efforts to address utility customer demand for data and integrated solutions.

Enhances Hubbell's smart technology and automation capabilities - Aclara's advanced metering solutions and grid monitoring sensor technology, as well as its leading software enabled installation services, will expand Hubbell's presence in utility automation. It will also help the Company offer an end-to-end solution to customers.

Financial Benefits - The transaction is expected to be accretive to Hubbell's diluted EPS, excluding intangible amortization and deal related costs in 2018 and in 2019 on a GAAP basis. Moreover, Hubbell expects to maintain an investment grade rating post the acquisition.

Aclara Expects to Benefit from Joining Hubbell

Allan Connolly, President and CEO of Aclara, expressed his delight on Aclara becoming part of Hubbell, given its vast resources, alliance relationships with major utilities, and shared commitment to quality and innovation. Aclara acknowledged Sun Capital's support towards making it a world-leading provider of end-to-end, smart infrastructure solutions for electric, water, and gas utilities. Now, the Company looks forward to a bright future with Hubbell.

Transaction Financing and Approvals

For the purpose of the transaction, Hubbell has taken fully committed bridge financing from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, and HSBC Securities (USA). Hubbell anticipates a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.1x at transaction closing, but it intends to reduce this ratio over the next few years.

The acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including US antitrust clearance. Post which, it is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Hubbell's stock dropped 1.18%, ending the trading session at $135.88.

Volume traded for the day: 299.58 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.03%; previous three-month period - up 17.35%; past twelve-month period - up 14.69%; and year-to-date - up 16.44%

After yesterday's close, Hubbell's market cap was at $7.43 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.23.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.27%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Electronics industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number:73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors