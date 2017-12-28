Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - CNX Resources Plans Rebranding Exercise for Recently Acquired CONE Midstream Partners

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CNX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 26, 2017, the Company announced that it plans to rebrand the businesses of CONE Gathering LLC, which it acquired from Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) on December 15, 2017. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The Rebranding Exercise

CNX Resources plans to undertake a rebranding exercise of CONE and all the businesses acquired as a part of the transaction. Accordingly, CONE Gathering and its subsidiaries, including CONE Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CNNX) will be brought under the CNX brand. As part of this exercise, CONE Midstream Partners, L.P. will be rebranded as CNX Midstream Partners L.P. CNX Midstream Partners' ticker is also expected to change from "CNNX" to "CNXM" once the rebranding is completed. The branding exercise will be implemented by CNX Resources once the transaction is completed, i.e. in Q1 2018.

The Acquisition

CNX Resources had acquired 50% membership interest in CONE Gathering LLC from Noble Energy for $305 million in cash. This transaction includes CONE Gathering's interests in CONE Midstream GP, LLC. CONE Midstream has partnership interest in CONE Midstream Partners, L.P. ("CONE") and all the incentive distribution rights in CONE. Once the transaction is completed, CNX will own 100% of CONE Gathering and CONE will transform into a single-sponsor master limited partnership. This transaction is expected to close in Q1 2018 subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

CONE Midstream Partners was formed by two sponsors - by CONSOL Energy Inc. (now CNX Resources) and Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL). It owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Its assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization facilities.

About CNX Resources Corp.

On November 28, 2017, CONSOL Energy's coal and gas businesses were split up into two independent companies. The gas business has been named as CNX Resources Corp., while the coal business has been given the name CONSOL Energy Inc.

CNX Resources is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania and is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development, and production companies. The Company's operations are centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. CNX had 6.3 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves at the end of December 31, 2016.

CONSOL Energy has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the "CEIX" ticker. This business unit will own, operate, and develop all the Company's coal assets, including its interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the Baltimore Marine Terminal, and approximately one billion tons of greenfield coal reserves.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, CNX Resources' stock dropped 2.23%, ending the trading session at $14.49.

Volume traded for the day: 2.58 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.58%; previous three-month period - up 2.55%; and past six-month period - up 15.13%

After yesterday's close, CNX Resources' market cap was at $3.33 billion.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors