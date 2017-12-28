Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Sally Beauty's Adjusted EPS Surged 9.8%

Stock Monitor: Finish Line Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Sally Beauty's net revenue decreased 0.2% to $974.20 million from $976.36 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's net revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $989.97 million.

As on September 30, 2017, the Company had 5,150 stores compared to 5,119 stores as on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's same store sales growth was negative 1.4% compared to positive 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q4 FY17, Sally Beauty's gross profit decreased 0.2% to $482.44 million from $483.44 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin was on par with the 49.5% of revenue recorded in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Sally Beauty's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 1.6% to $140.12 million from $137.95 million in the comparable period of last year. During Q4 FY17, Sally Beauty's adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.8% to $150.45 million from $153.20 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 30 basis points to 15.4% of revenue from 15.7% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Sally Beauty's operating income increased 0.9% to $111.76 million from $110.82 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 10 basis points to 11.5% of revenue from 11.4% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 30 basis points to 12.3% of revenue from 12.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Sally Beauty's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 29.4% to $59.48 million from $84.20 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 250 basis points to 6.1% of revenue from 8.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Sally Beauty's net income decreased 32.1% to $35.72 million from $52.62 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 25% to $0.27 from $0.36 in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, Sally Beauty's adjusted net income decreased 2.4% to $59.04 million from $60.48 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 9.8% to $0.45 on a y-o-y basis from $0.41 in Q4 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS was below analysts' expectations of $0.47.

Segment Details

Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) - During Q4 FY17, the Company's SBS segment's net revenue decreased 0.8% to $584.38 million from $589.27 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 10 basis points to 55.1% of revenue from 55.0% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin decreased 100 basis points to 15.6% of revenue from 16.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

Beauty Systems Group (BSG) - During Q4 FY17, the Company's BSG segment's net revenue increased 0.7% to $389.81 million from $387.09 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 10 basis points to 41.2% of revenue from 41.1% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin was on par with the 15.7% of revenue recorded in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Sally Beauty's cash and cash equivalents decreased 26.4% to $63.76 million from $86.62 million as on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, including capital leases, decreased 0.6% to $1.77 billion from $1.78 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's trade and other accounts receivables increased 9.8% to $92.24 million from $83.98 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 13.4% to $307.75 million from $271.38 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 18.4% to $120.96 million from $102.19 million in the comparable period of last year. During Q4 FY17, the Company's operating free cash flow increased 58.4% to $97.87 million from $61.77 million in Q4 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Sally Beauty Holdings' stock was slightly down 0.86%, ending the trading session at $18.55.

Volume traded for the day: 924.48 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.30%

After yesterday's close, Sally Beauty Holdings' market cap was at $2.42 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.97.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Retail, Other industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

