Bone Growth Stimulator Market - Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bone Growth Stimulator Market by Product (Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, Platelet-Rich Plasma), by Application, by End Use, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bone growth stimulator market is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025. Escalating demand for noninvasive and minimally invasive treatments is a major factor estimated to boost market growth during the forecast period. Some advantages offered by minimally invasive surgeries are smaller incisions, low risk of infections, speedy recovery, shorter stay at the hospital, reduced scarring, and minimal blood loss during surgery. Thus, there is high adoption of Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP) and Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) for minimally invasive spinal and orthopedic surgeries, which is expected to boost market growth.



Rising number of trauma and accident cases is another major factor projected to support growth of the bone growth stimulator market. According to WHO, around 20 to 50 million people are injured every year due to road accidents. Road accidents and trauma are likely to result in severe spinal injuries as well as delayed union or nonunion of bone fractures, which is projected to drive demand for bone growth stimulators.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Bone growth stimulation devices segment was the largest revenue grossing segment of the market in 2016 owing to high demand for noninvasive treatments by patients as well as product advancements.

PRP segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing popularity for bone and soft tissue healing, as well as its favorable safety profile and potential promising outcome for development of regenerative treatments.

In the application segment, the spinal fusion surgeries segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to escalating number of spinal injuries, fractures, and spinal stenosis.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the overall market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the study period due to escalating number of admissions of patients suffering from traumatic injuries, road accidents, spinal injuries, and bone fractures.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Bone Growth Stimulator Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Bone Growth Stimulator Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Bone Growth Stimulator Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Bone Growth Stimulator Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Bone Growth Stimulator Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Application, End Use



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Arthrex, Inc.

Bioventus

DJO Global, Inc.

Isto Biologics

Terumo BCT, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pqqjvn/bone_growth

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716