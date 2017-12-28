Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Raised its Dividend by 2%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 29, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 28, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on VTR:

Dividend Declared

On December 12, 2017, Ventas announced that its Board of Directors increased the Company's fourth quarter 2017 dividend by 2% to $0.79 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on January 12, 2018, to stockholders of record on January 02, 2018.

Ventas' indicated dividend represents a yield of 5.25%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 3.78% for the financial sector. The Company has raised dividend for six consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 76.0%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.76 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Ventas is forecasted to report earnings of $1.92 for the next year compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $3.16. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and annualized dividend is that Ventas is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to earnings and subtracting any gains on sales which then provides a better picture of any company's profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain dividends. For instance, Ventas' income from continuing operations per diluted common share for Q3 2017 grew 5% to $0.44 compared to $0.42 per diluted share in Q3 2016. On the other hand, the Company's normalized funds from operations ("FFO") per diluted common share for Q3 2017 grew 1% to $1.04 on a y-o-y basis compared to the same period in 2016. The FFO indicates that the Company should be able to comfortably cover its dividend payout.

As of September 30, 2017, Ventas had excellent liquidity with $2.9 billion of available borrowing capacity and over $100 million of cash on hand. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Ventas

On December 19, 2017, Ventas, announced that it supports the acquisition of leading healthcare provider Kindred Healthcare, Inc. by a consortium of TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc. Ventas has been a long-standing partner of Kindred and owns 30 long-term acute care (LTAC) and inpatient rehabilitation (IRF) facilities operated by Kindred.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 Company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development, and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 27, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Ventas' stock slightly fell 0.07%, ending the trading session at $60.14.

Volume traded for the day: 1.45 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Ventas' market cap was at $21.41 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 35.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.25%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Healthcare Facilities industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

