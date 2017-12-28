GCC Indoor Location-based Services Market (2017-2025): Rising Number of Innovative Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "GCC Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market, 2014-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The GCC indoor LBS market is estimated to reach USD 1,246.0 million by 2025. The introduction of connected smartphones by OEMs along with the rising number of innovative applications is expected to drive industry growth over the forecast period.

Indoor LBS uses a Geographical Information System (GIS) technology to find locations & routes and obtain traffic updates & navigation information. Moreover, they are used for attaining information regarding local events, infotainment, and promotional campaigns. The use of location-based services is expected to improve marketing effectiveness, customer support, and service delivery.

Consumers using indoor location-based services expect accurate and reliable real-time information. Services such as location-based advertising are largely used in the GCC region, especially by the retail sector. However, it is a challenging task for service providers to offer real-time information. Analytics and business intelligence is extensively used in location-based services.

The growing use of beacons for proximity and tracking applications is expected to stimulate the growth of indoor LBS market in the GCC region. The low cost of beacons enables their applications across various end uses, such as retail, BFSI, energy & power, and government, among others. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE are implementing indoor LBS through proximity beacons for retail marketing applications.

The indoor LBS market in this region is regulated by various security compliances to prevent the misuse of information. Industry participants providing location-based information have to follow standards laid down by local regulating agencies.

Further Key Findings From The Study Suggest:

The increase in adoption of smartphones in GCC countries has stimulated the growth of indoor LBS market.

Proximity beacons are expected to be the fastest growing product segment, registering a CAGR of 53.2% over the forecast period.

Growth in the retail sector in the GCC region has enabled the implementation of location-based systems, thereby stimulating industry growth in the region.

The use of location-based services for proximity application is expected to witness a phenomenal growth, registering a CAGR of 52.8% over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 GCC Indoor LBS Industry Outlook



Chapter 4 GCC Indoor LBS Product Outlook



Chapter 5 GCC Indoor LBS Technology Outlook



Chapter 6 GCC Indoor LBS Application Outlook



Chapter 7 GCC Indoor LBS End-use Outlook



Chapter 8 GCC Indoor LBS Country Outlook



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GloPos

Google Inc.

HERE

iinside

IndoorAtlas Ltd.

Micello, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Navizon Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Shopkick, Inc.

Sprooki Pte. Ltd.

YOOSE Pte. Ltd.

